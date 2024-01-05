"Everybody wants a piece of The Tribal Chief" - Roman Reigns sends a message ahead of SmackDown New Year's Revolution

In the lead-up to his return at New Year's Revolution, Roman Reigns took to Twitter/X to send a message.

Reigns has numerous targets on his back with Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles gunning for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, all three men will compete in a Triple Threat match to decide the new #1 contender.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns sent a bold message ahead of his first appearance of 2024.

"Tomorrow night is #SmackDown New Year’s Revolution, and everybody wants a piece of The Tribal Chief. #Vancouver get ready to acknowledge Your #TribalChief," wrote Reigns

Bully Ray says Roman Reigns shouldn't defend his title against The Rock

Roman Reigns' next title defense is yet to be confirmed. However, WWE has teased the possibility of The Rock challenging his cousin for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained why WWE shouldn't book a title match between Reigns and The Rock. According to him, Reigns should drop the title to Randy Orton before shifting his focus to The Great One at WrestleMania 40. Ray said:

"If you put The Rock on WrestleMania, now he has to be against Roman. If he's against Roman for the championship, I don't think people are gonna like that at all. That is a force fit. I mean, you could fit a round peg into a square hole with a hammer, but man, this feels even more forced than that because Rock hasn't been around for a while and just coming back and going into the championship, I don't want that. I know you don't want that. I don't think a lot of people wanna see that."

Reigns' first title defense of the year is expected to take place at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

