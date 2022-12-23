Everyone applauded after Vince McMahon approved popular title change, ex-WWE star recalls

Vince McMahon's decision to approve a WWE Light Heavyweight Championship change in 1998 proved wildly popular backstage, according to the man who won the title.

Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg, defeated Christian on the November 17, 1998, episode of RAW to capture the Light Heavyweight Championship. Former WWE writer Ed Ferrara was responsible for pitching the idea in a creative meeting.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Gill recalled how former WWE agent Tony Garea told him about the positive reaction to Vince McMahon's approval:

"He [Tony Garea] said Vince looked down, he goes, 'Holy s**t, Duane Gill's gonna be my Light Heavyweight Champion.' And with that he said the whole room stood up, started clapping, and laughing their a** off. They were so happy. I was like, 'Really, Tony?' He goes, 'Duane, I've never seen it [a reaction like it].'" [From 23:47 – 24:09]

Gill held the Light Heavyweight Championship for a record 445 days. His reign finally ended on February 13, 2000, episode of Sunday Night Heat against Essa Rios.

How Vince McMahon was convinced to make Duane Gill a title holder

Between 1991 and 1994, Gill was mostly booked as an enhancement talent. While other WWE Superstars focused on main events and title opportunities, Gill's job was simply to make his opponents look good.

After returning to WWE in 1998, the 63-year-old was given a more prominent role thanks to Ed Ferrara's pitch to Vince McMahon:

"[Tony] Garea told me that Ed Ferrara is pitching the whole thing and they showed the film of me," Gill continued. "He [Ferrara] goes, 'This guy is just happy to be in the ring. We need people like that here.'" [From 23:35 – 23:46]

Gill also spoke about the time he laughed in Jim Ross' face after being offered a three-year WWE contract.

