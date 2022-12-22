"Kiss my a**" – Former Champion's response when Jim Ross offered him a three-year WWE contract

Duane Gill, aka Gillberg, recently recalled how he thought Jim Ross was joking when he received a permanent WWE contract offer.

Gill worked as a WWE enhancement talent between 1991 and 1994 before returning to the company in 1998. Later that year, he began performing as the Goldberg impersonator Gillberg on WWE television for the first time.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Gill reflected on a backstage conversation he had with Ross before winning the Light Heavyweight Championship:

"He goes, 'I guess you're wondering why I've called you back here.' I said, 'Yes, sir, it's really jogging my mind.' He said, 'Well, see, son, we want to put the Light Heavyweight title on you, and to do that we've gotta sign you to a three-year contract,' and I went, 'Ha ha ha ha ha.' I said, 'Kiss my a**. Undertaker, Paul Bearer, Headbangers, where the hell are you?'" [21:05 – 21:27]

Gill also spoke in the interview about the time he received bad news seconds before he was due to compete at WrestleMania.

How Jim Ross responded to Duane Gill backstage at WWE RAW

Although Ross is best known for his legendary commentary career, he was also responsible for assembling the talent roster in the 1990s and 2000s.

Gill immediately accepted the contract offer when he realized Ross had not been told to play a prank on him:

"I'm looking all around, and I turned around and Jim's looking at me like this [head tilted], and I went, 'You're not s****ing me are you, Jim?' He goes, 'Oh, no, son, that's a straight shoot.' I went, 'Well, let me think about it. Yeah.' He goes, 'No, call your wife.' I said, 'Scr*w my wife, scr*w my friends, scr*w everybody. I want that contract.'" [21:27 – 21:43]

Gill went on to defeat Christian for the Light Heavyweight Championship on the November 23, 1998, episode of RAW. He held the title for a record 445 days.

