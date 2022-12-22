"F**k you, I'm going" – Ex-WWE star says backstage incident with Bruce Prichard almost led to two firings

The Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 could have cost Bruce Prichard his job on WWE's creative team, according to Duane Gill.

Gill, also known as Gillberg, was originally supposed to have an important role in the star-studded match. However, moments before he was due to walk on stage, Prichard informed the Goldberg impersonator that he was not allowed to participate.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Gill said he reacted furiously when Prichard delivered the news:

"Bruce Prichard stands in front of me and goes, 'Duane, I love this business more than anything.' I said, 'Me too, Bruce!' 'But this is one thing I hate about it.' I said, 'What's that, brother?' He goes, 'You can't go.' I went, 'What? This is WrestleMania.' Literally, I said, 'F**k you, I'm going. I'll knock your a** out and go. They're out there waiting for me.'" [From 15:54 – 16:14]

Prichard's Brother Love character was one of the participants in the match, which featured 20 WWE gimmicks from the past. He explained to Gill that they would both be fired if the former Light Heavyweight Champion disobeyed his instruction:

"He goes, 'Duane, you know you'll be fired,'" Gill continued. "I go, 'I don't give a s**t, Bruce. I'm going out there and doing this. This is Wrestle-freaking-Mania, brother.' And he goes, 'Well, I just want you to know, you'll be fired.' I said, 'I know.' 'And so will I.' I said, 'You'll be fired?' He goes, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'They sent me here to stop you.'" [From 16:29 – 16:49]

The Iron Sheik eliminated Hillbilly Jim to win the four-minute Battle Royal. Gill was initially booked to eliminate two giant superstars, Earthquake and Typhoon, en route to finishing as the runner-up. However, plans changed after Bruce Prichard's last-minute message.

Why Bruce Prichard removed Duane Gill from the Gimmick Battle Royal

According to Gill, Vince McMahon was responsible for his WrestleMania 17 exclusion. The event took place shortly after the former WWE Chairman purchased WCW. As a result, he did not want to risk upsetting WCW legend Goldberg by booking the Gillberg character in a prominent spot.

Gill added that he and Bruce Prichard became emotional backstage moments before the match was due to begin:

"I said, 'Seriously, Bruce, you're gonna get fired?' He looked me dead in the eye, he goes, 'Duane…' and you could see he was kinda tearing up because he didn't wanna do this to me. Because I ain't gonna lie to you, man, I had tears running down my face as he's telling me this (…) I said, 'Well, Bruce, I ain't costing you your job,' and I put my arm around him and we walked away." [From 16:51 – 17:12]

Two decades later, Gill is open to the idea of returning to WWE one more time to compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

How would you book Gillberg if he ever returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

