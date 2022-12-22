Former champion wants to return at the 2023 Royal Rumble – 15 years after last WWE match

Lots of former WWE Superstars have expressed an interest in appearing at the 2023 Royal Rumble next month, including Bushwhacker Luke and Chris Masters. Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg, would also like to participate at the event if he receives an invite.

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28. Gillberg's only previous Royal Rumble appearance took place in 1999. On that occasion, the former Light Heavyweight Champion lasted just six seconds before being eliminated by Edge.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the 63-year-old was asked by a viewer if he had been asked to return:

"I haven't been invited," Gillberg said. "I would love to be, I would love to be." [14:39 – 14:44]

Gillberg has not competed in a WWE match since he participated in a 15th Anniversary Battle Royal on the December 10, 2007, episode of RAW. The bout featured 17 superstars from the past, including Bob Backlund, Sgt. Slaughter, and eventual winner Ted DiBiase.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Nets play the Bucks this weekend! Don't lose out; claim the offer and place your bets below.

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

What happened when Gillberg last returned to WWE?

On the January 18, 2021, episode of RAW, Gillberg made a surprise return ahead of Goldberg's Royal Rumble match against Drew McIntyre.

The segment began with John Morrison and The Miz welcoming "Goldberg" to their talk show, The Dirt Sheet. However, the Hall of Famer failed to appear after his iconic entrance theme hit. Instead, Gillberg showed up and proceeded to mock the man he has been impersonating for the last 24 years.

A Drew McIntyre impersonator also appeared in the segment, which ended with The Miz declaring his intention to win McIntyre's WWE Championship.

The following month, The A-Lister got his wish when he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2021.

Would you like Gillberg to participate in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes