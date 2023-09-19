'Everyone deserves second chances' - Cody Rhodes defends 38-year old WWE Superstar on RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes explained his decision to bring Jey Uso back to WWE during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the opening match of the night, Rhodes faced Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio with Finn Balor and Damian Priest at ringside. Despite the Judgment Day's best attempts to cause distraction, The American Nightmare was able to secure a comfortable victory after he executed the Cross Rhodes on Dirty Dom.

After the match, Rhodes' ring was surrounded by the members of The Judgment Day. However, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made their way to save the day as Balor, Priest and Mysterio fleed through the crowd. As Rhodes was on his way out, he was interrupted by Owens as the former Universal Champion wanted Rhodes to explain his decision to bring back Main Event Jey Uso to WWE as part of the Monday Night RAW roster.

The American Nightmare was glad to answer. He said that among the many jobs he had, one of them was to make sure the WWE Universe was happy. He said that people loved Jey and wanted the 38-year-old to come back. Rhodes also said that everyone deserved second chances and that Jey needed a second chance to show that he was a changed man.

Though Owens was not ready to forget Jey's past actions, he said that he hopes Rhodes made the right decision.

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

