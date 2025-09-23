"Everyone else is dating immediately" - WWE's Adriana Rizzo addresses backstage dating culture 

WWE's developmental brand has several notable stars who are dating each other on the white and gold brand. Recently, NXT's Adriana Rizzo addressed the backstage dating culture and talked about her boyfriend, Cutler James.

Adriana Rizzo gained popularity on the developmental brand as a member of The D'Angelo Family. While the stable broke up, Rizzo played an important role in the storyline and often competed alongside the stable on the weekly product and premium live events.

Recently, she announced that she suffered an ACL tear, and it might be a while before she returns to in-ring competition. In an appearance on Justin Stuckey's Stuck In My Thoughts podcast, the 26-year-old WWE star opened up about the backstage dating culture on NXT.

Rizzo revealed that she stayed away from dating for around two years before she entered into a relationship with DarkState's Cutler James. Moreover, she pointed out that many superstars have immediately jumped into new relationships, and dating on the job often attracts a lot of negativity.

"So, I went about two years [without dating]. I didn't talk to anyone. I didn't date anyone. So, that was pretty cool of me because everyone else is dating immediately. No shade to any of you, but you did. You all did that... So, Cutler James is his name. He's a member of DarkState, and he makes a lot of questionable comments; that's kind of his thing. So, it was great. I'm glad I did it, and not everyone should because there's a lot of negativity that comes with dating on the job," Rizzo said.

Adriana Rizzo aspires to have a love life like a popular WWE couple

WWE has several power couples on its roster across both brands in the company. From Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to AJ Lee and CM Punk, there are many success stories on WWE's main roster. However, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford started their relationship on the developmental brand, and the two are still going strong as a couple.

In the same interview, Rizzo claimed that she admires a relationship like Belair and Ford's and aspires for something similar for her relationship with her real-life boyfriend, Cutler James.

"Sometimes it works out. Some people get married. There's a lot of Bianca Montez. There are a lot of success stories. So, hopefully that's where I'm headed," Rizzo said.

The EST is currently on an injury hiatus, and Ford and Angelo Dawkins are in a feud with The Wyatt Sicks.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Justin Stuckey and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

