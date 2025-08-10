"Torn ACL + Meniscus" - 26-year-old WWE star reveals tough prognosis

A popular WWE star made a heartbreaking announcement today on social media. The star in question is currently a member of the NXT roster and has not been in action in several months.Adriana Rizzo hasn't been in action since her victory over Karmen Petrovic at a live event at WWE World on April 18, 2025. She took to social media today to reveal that she had suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. Rizzo noted that the injury was a setback but not the end of her wrestling career. The 26-year-old vowed to return to the squared circle when she was fully healthy.&quot;Here we go again… torn ACL + meniscus. A setback, not the end. As some of you know, I’ve had a string of bad luck with injuries. Ready to attack this and come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career,&quot; she wrote.You can check out Rizzo's message in her post below:The company has been dealing with several major injuries as of late. Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in June that will keep her out of action for the foreseeable future. Zoey Stark, Chad Gable, Kevin Owens, and more stars have also recently suffered injuries.Adriana Rizzo reflects on WWE journey so farAdriana Rizzo recently reflected on her journey with the promotion so far and shared that there have been some challenges so far.She signed with the promotion in 2022 and has not won a title during her time with the company. Adriana Rizzo recently took to social media to reflect on her tryout with the company and stated that the biggest obstacle in her career was her previous ACL tear.&quot;A Full Circle Moment. Over a year ago I came to Tennesee to tryout with the WWE. A lot has happened since then, the biggest obstacle has been recovering from my achilles rupture. But last night I debuted in my first PLE match back where it all started,&quot; she wrote.Adriana Rizzo ❤️‍🔥🐆 @AdrianaRizzoWWELINKA Full Circle Moment ❤️‍🔥 Over a year ago I came to Tennesee to tryout with the WWE. A lot has happened since then, the biggest obstacle has been recovering from my achilles rupture. But last night I debuted in my first PLE match back where it all started.Rizzo's professional wrestling career has been marred by injuries so far. Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling following her unfortunate major injury.