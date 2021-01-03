"Everyone knows how good he is" - Drew McIntyre reveals who his pick is for WWE's breakout star of the year

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently said that MVP should have been the breakout star of 2020. MVP returned at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and has gone on to form The Hurt Business. The faction was one of the best parts of RAW last year.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Drew McIntyre spoke about why he thinks MVP was WWE's breakout star of 2020. McIntyre noted how MVP had initially been brought in for a small role and now it had blossomed into him leading his own faction. The Scottish Warrior also spoke about how MVP was a great promo as well as great inside the ring. McIntyre also about how MVP had managed to elevate every member of The Hurt Business:

I would probably give the breakout star to MVP. Even though he should’ve been a breakout star in 2005 or whatever, what he’s been able to do – he just came back for a little role here and a little role there, including the VIP Lounge with me that was just a one-off appearance. Everyone knows how good he is – such a great character and such a great talker, and great in the ring as well. Even he thought, ‘I’m at the end of my career,’ but he’s made such an impact and kept getting brought back. Inevitably, what he’s been able to do by taking Bobby Lashley to heights that everyone knew he could get to.

He’s created legitimate superstars just by talking. What’s old is new, and now we’re getting the breakout with MVP. H/T: 411Mania

Don’t miss The Hurt Business in action on Raw from #WWEThunderDome. Register for your seat now https://t.co/jbeP9Uv80U pic.twitter.com/N9I1zbZ2zm — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) December 30, 2020

The Hurt Business in WWE right now

The Hurt Business is currently dominating WWE RAW. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are the current RAW Tag Team Champions while Bobby Lashley is the United States Champion.

The Hurt Business is currently feuding with Jeff Hardy and Riddle on the Red brand. The Hurt Business was in action on WWE RAW last Monday against Jeff Hardy, Riddle, and The New Day. It was another impressive performance from The Hurt Business as they picked up the win after Bobby Lashley forced Jeff Hardy to tap out to the Hurt Lock.