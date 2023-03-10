“Everyone made fun of me” - Rhea Ripley details memorable WrestleMania moment

Rhea Ripley is hopeful that no one will make fun of her at WrestleMania 39.

The Nightmare has had a handful of WrestleMania moments over the last few years, but it's likely none will be bigger than her rematch against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship next month.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently sat down with Sony Sports Network to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her first WrestleMania in front of a live crowd, Ripley admitted that she got emotional on the first night out on stage and cried. It was something she said everyone made fun of her for.

"The feeling of stepping onto the ramp at WrestleMania in front of all those people. It was so emotional," Rhea Ripley admitted. "I'm glad the first night I got to go out on stage, because that's when I cried on camera and everyone made fun of me. So then when it came to my entrance and being time for me to get in the ring with Asuka, someone who I shouldn't take lightly. I remember walking onto the stage and I had New Year's Day there playing my song live, which is another thing that I had always dreamt of as a kid having a live performance at WrestleMania especially by a band that I love and adore. And they're absolutely amazing people and an amazing band."

Rhea Ripley admitted she was so excited about her WrestleMania entrance that she went numb

While Rhea Ripley cried on night one of WrestleMania 37, she experienced her actual match against Asuka on night two.

Ripley said that she was so excited for her entrance that she went numb in the process.

"But I remember stepping out there and just like, it's weird. I sort of went numb. I was so excited that I just went numb," Rhea Ripley said. "And I looked around, and I was like, this is my moment. I looked at Ash. I was like, let's go. She was just as excited as I was, and I walked down to the ring, and I remember seeing my friends in the front row, and man, I sort of just had to turn my emotions off in a way and I was like, I can go back to this after the match and let it all out. But right now, I have to settle, and I have to think and be ready for what I'm about to do."

What do you make of Rhea Ripley's comments? Did you catch her crying on stage at WrestleMania 37? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sony Sports Network with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania 39? Rhea Ripley Charlotte Flair 0 votes