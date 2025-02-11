"Everyone makes mistakes" - Chelsea Green issues statement on WWE Royal Rumble mishap

The 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble featured major happenings and viral moments. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won their respective Rumble matches to secure WrestleMania 41 title shots. Chelsea Green came up short in the Women's Royal Rumble and has just addressed a big mishap with potential repercussions still to come.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Hot Mess entered the 30-Woman Rumble at #5 and was the ninth elimination after 26:52. Green's muscle, Piper Niven, entered at #17 and went 24:10 before winner Charlotte Flair eliminated her. Niven immediately hit the ring and protected Chelsea while running wild on others. However, Naomi dodged an attack, causing Piper to knock the Women's US Champion off the apron inadvertently. Despite the elimination, the heel duo seemed to be on the same at SmackDown.

Green released a new "Chelsea's Confessionals" episode today, and the Rumble elimination was addressed. The former TNA Wrestling star repeated a fan comment that said she was great that night, so Chelsea has no choice but to believe them.

She then bragged about having the record for the longest Rumble performance by a WWE Women's United States Champion and issued a message on Piper, causing her elimination.

"When I graciously joined in on the little girlies' party, they did not pledge their allegiance. They were all so wicked, but I don't care because I'm so popular. [footage of Piper eliminating her] Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days, but fet not... we're OK, as we discussed in our private cabinet meeting where normies do not belong," Green said. [From 0:16 to 1:20]

SmackDown also saw Niven lose to Bianca Belair in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifier. This week's episode will feature Naomi vs. Green in another Chamber qualifier.

Chelsea Green is set for WWE SmackDown

WWE will return to Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, for Friday's SmackDown. Below is the updated lineup:

Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Chelsea Green vs. Naomi

Chelsea Green vs. Naomi Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul are official for the Men's Elimination Chamber. After Friday's Triple Threat match, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor will fill the final spot on RAW next week.

Following Green vs. Naomi, RAW will feature Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez, with the winner joining Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss.

