Everyone misses Cody Rhodes for a major reason, says WWE Hall of Famer

Cody Rhodes ruled WWE for two years, headlining WrestleMania four times in three years before he went on hiatus. Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley has stated that everyone misses The American Nightmare for a major reason.
Before WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes was a regular in the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare proudly carried the Undisputed WWE Championship across all brands and competed at live events without any long absences.
However, he disappeared after his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley explained why everyone misses Cody Rhodes dearly on the weekly product, as he created a natural connection with the fans and interacted with every age group in the crowd.
"We miss him, and that's a good thing. Where is Cody Rhodes? I don't want to see Cody right now, but that doesn't mean we don't miss him. Absence makes the heart grow fonder... Now, he's gone. We like Cody, and the kids like Cody, and the parents like Cody because the kids like Cody," Dudley said. (From 29:24 to 29:53)
When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?
Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes crossed a year as the Undisputed WWE Champion, and many expected him to walk out of WrestleMania with the title. However, John Cena turned heel and eventually defeated The American Nightmare in Las Vegas to win his 17th world championship.
After the event, Rhodes was nowhere to be seen and went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. Later, he was advertised for a handful of appearances on Friday Night SmackDown, but those were changed, and no update on The American Nightmare's return was provided.
While experts have hypotheses about when Cody Rhodes will return to the Stamford-based promotion and go after John Cena, a possible window would be the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in June 2025.
