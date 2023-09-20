"Everything is fine" - 37-year-old WWE Superstar takes shot at Dominik Mysterio

A 37-year-old WWE Superstar has taken a shot at The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio today.

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He captured the title by defeating Wes Lee on the July 18th edition of NXT. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley interfered in the match and helped her fellow stablemate win.

Mysterio has already made plenty of enemies in NXT. The 26-year-old is scheduled to defend the title against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy on September 30 but was confronted by a debuting superstar last night on WWE RAW. Dragon Lee made his main roster debut last night and confronted the champion on RAW. It was announced that Mysterio will defend the title against Dragon Lee on the red brand next week.

Mustafa Ali took to social media to take a shot at Dominik Mysterio for having another title match just a handful of days before facing him at No Mercy:

"Hi. Just a reminder that I’m supposed to FINALLY get my one-on-one #WWENXT North American Championship match at No Mercy. And YET AGAIN, the reigning champion is giving my title opportunity to someone else…someone that i beat. Everything is fine," he said.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch becoming champions in NXT

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes there is a very practical reason for the company making Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio champions in NXT.

WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, recently merged to form a new entertainment company named TKO Holdings Group. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, Vince Russo claimed that the company is trying to prove NXT's worth to Endeavor by having bigger stars become champions:

"Bro, you gotta remember, they just put a title on Dominik. They just put another title on a WWE person [Becky Lynch]. Bro, this has been done twice in the last month. So that either tells me that they are either trying to save NXT or trying to prove NXT is worth to Endeavor. Bro, but at the end of the line, if there's a part of the company that's not making money, they are gonna get cut by Endeavor." [3:30 - 3:32]

You can check out the full video below:

Mustafa Ali defeated Dragon Lee on the September 5th edition of NXT. It will be interesting to see if Ali finally captures his first title ever as a superstar when he battles for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy.

