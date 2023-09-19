"They are gonna get cut by Endeavor" - WWE veteran comments on Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio winning NXT titles (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels WWE booked Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio to win titles down in NXT to prove to Endeavor that the developmental brand was just as financially viable as RAW and SmackDown.

While Dominik is the reigning NXT North American Champion, The Man captured the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton last week. The show has benefited massively with the presence of main roster stars in terms of TV ratings, especially last week's episode, which registered record-high numbers.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained why there was an influx of main roster stars in NXT. Vince Russo stated that since NXT wasn't as popular a show as RAW or SmackDown, the company wanted to prove to its new owners, Endeavor, that the brand was still worthy of existing.

Russo also pointed out how Endeavor wouldn't hesitate to put a brand or person on the chopping board if they weren't minting money for them.

"Bro, you gotta remember, they just put a title on Dominik. They just put another title on a WWE person [Becky Lynch]. Bro, this has been done twice in the last month. So that either tells me that they are either trying to save NXT or trying to prove NXT is worth to Endeavor. Bro, but at the end of the line, if there's a part of the company that's not making money, they are gonna get cut by Endeavor." [3:30 - 3:32]

WWE broadcaster Corey Graves on Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Title triumph

On an episode of his After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves explained how a star of Becky Lynch's stature could help NXT reach a wider audience. The SmackDown commentator added that WWE would also benefit by pitting its young athletes against a seasoned performer like Lynch, as it will help them test their abilities.

"You get to see what the NXT roster is capable of. You also now have a measuring stick. Internally, from a business perspective, the higher-ups, the officials in WWE, can look and say, 'All right, we know what Becky can do. This woman won the main event of WrestleMania. How does Tiffany compare? No one expects Tiffany to be on that level yet, but can Tiffany hang? Is Tiffany capable of maybe a bigger opportunity, a bigger spotlight?'"

Becky Lynch had her first successful NXT Women's Championship defense on this week's edition of RAW, where she bested Natalya.

