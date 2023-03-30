“Everything happens for a reason” - Drew McIntyre reflects on the biggest match of his WWE career

It's been a rough year for Drew McIntyre heading into WrestleMania 39 this week.

Last year at WWE Clash at the Castle, the stage was set for Drew McIntyre to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But thanks to the timely debut of NXT's Solo Sikoa, that moment was taken from him, and he was left to do a karaoke song with Tyson Fury instead in an attempt to send the crowd home happy.

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about that night at Clash at the Castle against Roman Reigns, McIntyre admitted that it's rare to get moments like that but also that we need to look at the bigger picture.

"For sure. It’s very rare that you ever get moments like that," Drew McIntyre said. "There’s a stadium full of people 100 percent on one guy’s side and the story has peaked at the right time and you have the chance to take a talent to that next, next, next level. That’s what we had at Clash [at the Castle]."

He continued:

"But you need to look at the bigger picture. What are the plans for Roman and the Bloodline storyline, but at the same time it’s like, 'Ah, could we do both? Theory has the Money in the Bank briefcase, there might be a way to pull this off, to look after Roman and the Bloodline story, which is the bigger picture, but at the same time take a talent to the next level?' Everything happens for a reason and sometimes old McIntyre doesn’t quite get it done."

Will Drew McIntyre get a big WrestleMania moment this weekend?

Drew McIntyre's match at WrestleMania 39 will see him battling against his frenemy Sheamus and GUNTHER of Imperium for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre understands that even though he keeps getting knocked down, the fans will rally behind him to pick him back up and help him keep pushing forward towards big moments in his career.

"It’s the story of my life and my character’s life I guess," McIntyre continued. "That I keep getting knocked down and I guess that’s why my fans keep rallying behind me and pushing me and believing in me because they see how hard I work and how much I believe, no matter how close I get and keep on getting it taken away from me, I’ll keep pushing forward until I finally get that moment."

What do you make of McIntyre's comments? Are you disappointed he didn't defeat Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

