"Everything is a money grab" - Wrestling veteran slams major WWE decisions post Vince McMahon regime (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how the company has changed after Vince McMahon's departure. The former boss stepped back from his roles after a lawsuit from an ex-WWE employee.

In 2023, Endeavor Group acquired WWE, merging it with UFC to form TKO, a sports and entertainment giant. Since then, the wrestling promotion has seen some subtle, interesting changes in sponsorship deals and ticket prices.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo noted that since the takeover, WWE has become all about making more money. The veteran writer questioned some of the company's methods of getting sponsorships or fans to pay for events.

"I just gotta tell you with the WWE, and it's not even the WWE, it's the parent company. Everything is a money grab. Can we sell tickets for a match of the year show? Can we get sponsors for a match? Everything they're doing just feels like a money grab. Nothing feels sincere anymore."

He added that Vince McMahon would never squeeze money out of the fans in this manner during his time as CEO and Chairman of the company.

"I know a lot of people don't have a lot of good things to say about Vince McMahon, but my God, Vince was just not a money wh*re. Like this company is, he just wasn't." [From 4:35 onwards]

WWE is moving full steam ahead towards another WrestleMania. This year's extravaganza will be held in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

