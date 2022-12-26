"Everything he does turns to gold" - WWE Hall of Fame lavishes praise on The Rock (Exclusive)

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently opened up about his former Attitude Era colleague, The Rock, praising him for succeeding in all his ventures.

One of the most recognizable movie stars on the planet, The Brahma Bull, has had a memorable journey from WWE to Hollywood stardom. Along the way, he has also tried his hand at various business ventures, with everything striking gold.

Apart from that, The Rock hasn't left behind wrestling, as he's strongly rumored to return for a blockbuster match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Speaking exclusively to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle expressed how proud he was of The Great One's journey from WWE to ruling Hollywood.

The Olympic gold medalist mentioned that despite juggling multiple business projects at once, Dwayne Johnson could turn everything he's involved in mighty successfully. The WWE Hall of Famer also pointed out how the Black Adam star might be one of the, if not the, wealthiest persons in the world today.

"Ohh god, I don't know. He just disappeared off the face of the earth. No, no, the guy is kickin' butt and taking names, man. And, you know, I'm so proud of him. Every day he has something going on, whether it's a movie of XFL or his production company, he has had an incredible career and he's one of the top guys in Hollywood right now. If not, he might one of the richest guys in the world at this particular time. Guy's doing an amazing job. And everything he does turns to gold," said Kurt Angle. (0:06 - 0:37)

Dutch Mantell wants The Rock to win the Royal Rumble

Since The Rock is rumored to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, the best way for him to set up the match could be by winning the Men's Royal Rumble next month. On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also explained why The Brahma Bull winning the Royal Rumble next month is the best way forward.

Mantell believes that since The Great One is one of the biggest names on the planet today and that fans adore him, it makes sense for WWE to have him win.

"I think it'll be a great idea. The thing about wrestling is, if you f it up, guess what? You got 51 more weeks to fix it. There's no such thing as effin it up until it's right in top of you. They'll still gain goodwill from doing that. I think The Rock is a can't-miss. I mean we are talking about the biggest movie star in the world, one of the biggest stars WWE has ever had. And the people like The Rock," said Dutch Mantell.

With the January 28th event inching closer, it's safe to say fans will be waiting with bated breath to see The Rock possibly bring the house down.

What do you make of Kurt Angle's comments on Dwayne Johnson's success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

