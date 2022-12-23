WWE legend explains why The Rock winning the Royal Rumble is the best idea (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained The Rock might be the perfect candidate to win the Royal Rumble 2023 and set up a clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

The Brahma Bull has been away from the squared circle for quite a long now. He last wrestled in a squash match against Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32. However, there have been rampant rumors about him challenging his cousin and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at next year's WrestleMania.

The Rock is also in contention to win the Men's Rumble match next month and then issue a challenge to The Tribal Chief. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk on WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell detailed the reasons why The Brahma Bull should win the 30-men Battle Royal on January 28th.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that WWE would gain massive "goodwill" from having a star of The Rock's stature compete at the event. He also mentioned that The Great One is not only a celebrated movie star but is also well-liked by people in real-life owing to his multiple philanthropic efforts.

"I think it'll be a great idea. The thing about wrestling is, if you f it up, guess what? You got 51 more weeks to fix it. There's no such thing as effin it up until it's right in top of you. They'll still gain goodwill from doing that. I think The Rock is a can't-miss. I mean we are talking about the biggest movie star in the world, one of the biggest stars WWE has ever had. And the people like The Rock," said Dutch Mantell. (5:18 - 5:58)

EC3 on why The Rock might be itching to return to WWE

A few days back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained why The Great One might be looking to return to WWE. The former NXT star stated that the WWE legend might be craving the adulation and feeling the pure rush of a massive crowd cheering in his support.

"What value is it to The Rock? There's one thing that's valuable but is it worth the affirmative risks to his body, to his production company, to his film career, to everything he has going on? There is nothing like the sound of 80,000 people going crazy for you. So I get that addiction, and I don't think it would be loyalty to Vince," said EC3.

Whether or not The Brahma Bull's schedule allows him to show up at Royal Rumble, it's safe to say the suspense around it will keep the fans invested.

