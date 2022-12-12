"I get that addiction" - Former WWE star comments on why The Rock could be returning to the company (Exclusive)

EC3 recently stated that The Rock could be returning to WWE for the simple reason that there's nothing like the rush of a crowd roaring in your support.

The Great One has been busy with his Hollywood commitments for the past decade. However, this could change come WrestleMania 39, as fans could possibly get to see The Rock step back inside the ring against Roman Reigns.

For months, fans have been speculating about a dream match between the two cousins at the Grandest Stages of Them All. If it becomes a reality, it's sure to be one of the biggest clashes WWE has ever promoted.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 commented on what could make The Rock keep aside other things to step back inside the squared circle.

The former WWE star first said that for a casual viewer like him, it was only a match of Reigns vs. The Rock's magnitude that could draw him.

"The pure fan in me is with it because, as uncle Vince just said, the only person who's over is Roman Reigns. And who could he face that draws me to actually be intrigued and interested when I haven't watched the product in years, sort of what we do for this," said EC3.

The 39-year-old star thinks The Brahma Bull may be unable to resist the possibility of standing inside a ring with a sea of people cheering for him.

"What value is it to The Rock? There's one thing that's valuable but is it worth the affirmative risks to his body, to his production company, to his film career, to everything he has going on? There is nothing like the sound of 80,000 people going crazy for you. So I get that addiction, and I don't think it would be loyalty to Vince," added EC3. (4:44 - 5:30)

Booker T wants The Rock to win the Royal Rumble

Though rumors suggest that Dwayne Johnson could win the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 to seal a WrestleMania spot against Roman Reigns, nothing is set in stone.

On a recent edition of his podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T advocated for The Rock to win the Rumble match if he's available and wants to compete at the event.

"Man, it's simple for me. It's real simple. I got the biggest star in Hollywood if not top five, If he wants to win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania damn it, he's winning. That's the way I would write it. If he got time off, he knows where the money is, we're gonna pay him, and he can fit it in, that's what the story would be," said Booker T.

From a business perspective, it makes sense for The Brahma Bull to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The WWE legend could bring back a mammoth number of casual fans to the product if he returns.

Do you agree with EC3's take on why The Rock might be willing to return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

