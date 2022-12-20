Ex-AEW star Dan Lambert reveals how much he rates top RAW star out of 5 (Exclusive)

Former AEW manager Dan Lambert recently spoke to wrestling legend Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive. He discussed Seth Rollins' recent run in WWE and rated him out of five.

Dan Lambert departed AEW earlier this year after his storyline with Men of the Year ended. He admitted that he felt his character had run its course, so he requested Tony Khan to write him off TV. The American Top Team founder has maintained that he will return if there is a fresh and new idea for him.

Dan Lambert told Bill Apter that he believes Seth Rollins is among the best wrestlers in the world and has heard so from friends who have wrestled him. When asked to rate Rollins out of five, he rated his character four out of five and his in-ring work a perfect five:

"His current stuff, even though he's so well-rounded and so well put together everywhere, I'm going to give him a 4/5 (...) the whole character. But the in-ring part, I'll give him a 5. He's just really good in the ring." (2:00 - 2:18)

Dan Lambert isn't a fan of everything Seth Rollins does

Right before rating Seth Rollins, Dan Lambert admitted to Bill Apter that he isn't a fan of everything that The Visionary does. He pointed out three issues that he has with the RAW Superstar's character work.

"I don't love some of the things he [Seth Rollins] does with his current character. The exaggeration and the promos and the 'Seth Freakin' Rollins! But in the ring, he's as good as you'll ever see. I mean that guy is money in the ring. I've talked to guys who have been in the ring with him and they said 'Man!'.'" (0:57 - 1:16)

Rollins is currently feuding with Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The rivals will lock horns for the title on the first RAW of 2023.

