Ex-AEW star reveals three things he doesn't like about Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins has had a great run in 2021 and 2022 — especially in terms of his in-ring work. He has been praised for his ability to constantly reinvent himself, which is perhaps the reason why most fans didn't notice that his recent United States Championship win was his first title in over two-and-a-half years. Ex-AEW star Dan Lambert recently shared three things he doesn't like about Rollins' character.

Dan Lambert spoke to wrestling legend Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Exclusive. During the interview, he discussed two-thirds of The Shield — Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Lambert admitted to Bill Apter that he wasn't a fan of certain aspects of Seth Rollins' character:

"Yeah, you know, the beauty of pro wrestling is that different characters appeal to different kinds of people and some guys have the ability to change characters mid-course and appeal to maybe a different group of fans. I don't love some of the things he [Seth Rollins] does with his current character. The exaggeration and the promos and the 'Seth Freakin' Rollins!'" (0:43 - 1:06)

Lambert, however, admitted that Rollins is "money" in the ring, and he considers the former world champion to be among the very best in that department:

"But in the ring, he's as good as you'll ever see. I mean that guy is money in the ring. I've talked to guys who have been in the ring with him and they said 'Man!'. You want to talk about someone (...) I forgot how Ric Flair used to refer to Barry Windham. I forgot the exact term he used, but it was about how easy he was and how great it was. A 45-minute match would go by in 10 minutes because they seem so (...) it's like making music together. And people I know who have been in the ring with Seth Rollins said that's what it's like wrestling with the guy. It's just that easy because he's that good." (1:07 - 1:51)

You can watch the full video below:

Will Seth Rollins regain the United States Championship from Austin Theory on RAW?

Seth Rollins has been involved in key aspects of RAW as he recently crossed paths with Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. Despite failing to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase, Theory won the United States Championship from Rollins at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Rollins later defeated Bobby Lashley on RAW to become the number-one contender for the United States Championship. The Visionary will now lock horns with Theory in a big championship bout on the first RAW of 2023.

Do you think Rollins will become a three-time United States Champion on RAW? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

