Ex-champion feels a dangerous wrestling move must be avoided; only Brock Lesnar could use it in WWE (Exclusive)

Certain moves might get a great reaction from the crowd, but performing also puts a WWE Superstar's health at risk. EC3 recently opened up on why the overhead belly-to-belly should not be done at any cost unless performed by a select few individuals.

The well-known variation of the suplex was, unfortunately, what put Big E out of action, as he broke his neck after taking the move outside the ring during a SmackDown match.

EC3 felt the bump was utterly "unnecessary" and that fans these days didn't even pop when they saw a big man getting suplexed over the head.

The former WWE star added that only Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar could be trusted to pull off the maneuver. As the Olympic hero is retired, the Beast Incarnate might be the only star in the company who could be involved in a bell-to-belly suplex spot without any accidents.

Carter had the following to say on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"It's funny, we're talking about broken necks, and he literally broke his neck in a completely unnecessary bump. The overhead belly-to-belly, if you're Brock, alright. If you're Kurt, alright. But that became ad nauseam, and that move has such a high level of danger, for not the reaction you think you're getting anymore. For that to happen on the freakin' floor in a match with a top guy, that's bad. This is why we have to take care of ourselves. Not scale back the intensity or the athleticism or the effort we put in, but the risk! That's unnecessary."

EC3 doesn't rule out Big E's WWE in-ring return

It's been over a year since the former world champion wrestled, as he's been patiently waiting for his neck to heal and gradually working towards a full recovery in hopes that the company's medical team will allow him to compete.

Professional wrestlers with serious neck injuries don't often make it back to the squared circle, but a few high-profile names pulled off the seemingly miraculous feat.

EC3 recalled Stone Cold Steve Austin returning after an injury layoff to have a career-defining run in WWE, something that Big E could also hopefully replicate in the future. Carter added:

"We just talked about Stone Cold, too. He broke his neck and never had that surgery, and then he was back on the greatest run of his life. So, he had to get back in there, and that's probably what cost him his career too."

