Ex-champion is the "next big breakout star" in WWE, believes Bully Ray

Pro wrestling legend Bully Ray has revealed who he thinks will be the next superstar to take WWE by storm.

The name being discussed here is Tiffany Stratton, who is a former one-time NXT Women's Champion. The 25-year-old held the women's title on the white and gold brand for 107 days before Becky Lynch dethroned her.

The Buff Barbie official signed a main roster deal on the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 25-year-old took part in the six-woman Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, and pinned Naomi before getting eliminated at the hands of Liv Morgan.

Even though Stratton could not get a big win at Elimination Chamber, she received loud support from the fans. At Backlash France, The Center of The Universe unsuccessfully challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Title, with Naomi being a part of a Triple Threat Match.

During the latest Q&A #AskBully session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked one-half of The Dudley Boyz who he thought was the "next breakout star" in the Stamford-based promotion. The WWE Hall of Famer picked SmackDown Superstar Tiffany Stratton.

"Even though she tried to shoot on me on #SmackDown …@tiffstrattonwwe," Bully Ray wrote.

WWE personality says Tiffany Stratton could dethrone Bayley after winning two major matches

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts made his prediction on a potential angle for The Buff Barbie to end The Role Model's Women's Championship reign.

Speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Roberts noted that Tiffany Stratton should win the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. He also said that the former NXT Women's Champion winning the Money in the Bank briefcase to dethrone Bayley by the end of the year could be a massive push for her.

"I kinda think that Tiffany Stratton should win Money in the Bank and Queen of the Ring. And you might think I'm crazy, but I'm not. I think Tiffany should win it all in a single year. I think Tiffany should win Queen of the Ring. I think she should not get a shot at the title, or she should get another shot at Bayley, and it doesn't go her way," Sam said.

It remains to be seen if The Center of The Universe bags Queen of the Ring and Money in the Bank briefcase in her arsenal in the coming months.

