Ex-champion reacts after securing top spot in "most WWE matches in 2024" list

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane recently reacted on Twitter/X after securing the top spot in the list of female wrestlers with the most matches in the current calendar year. The Damage CTRL member has thus far wrestled 40 matches this year.

The Pirate Princess made her return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in November 2023, assisting IYO SKY in retaining her WWE Women's Title against Bianca Belair. She immediately aligned with Damage CTRL, eventually ousting the faction's original leader, Bayley.

In January 2024, Sane and Asuka defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The Kabuki Warriors eventually dropped the title to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania XL. Sane recently locked horns with Lyra Valkyria on Monday Night RAW. Overall, the 35-year-old has worked 40 matches in 2024, five more than the duo of Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler.

Trending

Taking to X, the Damage CTRL member reacted to the achievement with a thumbs-up emoji.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler are the joint-holders of the second spot after working 35 matches each. Former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, Damage CTRL member Asuka, and the 2024 Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax, share the third spot with 30 matches against their name. The fourth and fifth spots belong to IYO SKY (29) and Lola Vice (28).

Kairi Sane's "Pirate Princess" moniker originated before her time in WWE

Before her career in the wrestling business, Kairi Sane competed in intercollegiate and national competitions in yachting. Having aspired to make it to the Olympics, the former Women's Tag Team Champion's efforts earned her the moniker "Pirate Princess," which she revealed through a recent post on X.

"When I was a university student, I won a sailing competition and participated in the World Championships as a representative of Japan. That's why I was given the nickname 'Pirate Princess!' The photo shows the sea in Bulgaria," she said.

Expand Tweet

Eventually, Fuka, the General Manager of the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion, discovered her and introduced her to the professional wrestling scene. The Japanese star signed a contract with WWE in 2016.

Sane's contract expired in December 2021, and she decided to leave the company and return to World Wonder Ring Stardom. She even worked for NJPW before returning to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in November 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback