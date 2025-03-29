Ex-champion states major condition before returning to WWE; last match was nine years ago

WWE is known to mend fences and work on burnt bridges between talent and the previous regime under the new TKO umbrella. Recently, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback put a condition before the management if they wanted him to return to the company for a one-off.

In 2016, Ryback had his last match for WWE when he faced Kalisto at Payback's kickoff show. A few months later, The Big Guy was officially released from the Stamford-based promotion. While he did have matches on the independent circuit for around two years, he hasn't competed since 2018.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Intercontinental Champion answered a fan question on whether he would return to WWE, even if it's for a one-off appearance. The Big Guy stated that if the past wrongs were made right under the new regime going forward, he would be interested in doing the right thing as well.

"If the wrongs of the past were made right, I would come and make right of everything that's wrong," Ryback said. [From 00:08 to 00:16]

Ryback has won gold in WWE

In 2015, Ryback entered the year as a baby face and received support from the fans heading into WrestleMania 31. However, he wasn't in a title match but entered the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale and lost.

In the coming months, he focused on singles competition and won the vacant Intercontinental Championship in an Elimination Chamber match. The Big Guy had a few successful title defenses before he crossed paths with Kevin Owens.

After over 110 days as champion, he lost the title to The Prizefighter. While he got a rematch, The Big Guy couldn't defeat Kevin Owens to reclaim the title in the coming months.

Later, he went after the United States Championship. Unfortunately, he didn't capture any more titles in the Stamford-based promotion before getting released from WWE in 2016.

