Ex-champion suddenly debuted quietly in WWE this week; may have already joined top faction

A former champion appeared in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it debut this week on a WWE show, and it seems that a large portion of the fanbase has missed it. However, some fans spotted her, and it seems that she may have joined a top faction already.

Madi Wrenkowski, a former NWA Women's Tag Team Champion, was spotted this week on WWE NXT.

She held the women's tag title during her run with NWA. She has also made appearances for AEW in the past, where she appeared on AEW Dark between 2020 and 2022. Besides these, she's also been a regular on the indy scene, holding gold in River City Wrestling and Mission Pro Wrestling.

Since November 2023, Wrenkowski has not made any more indy appearances.

There were rumors that she had signed with WWE; the same were confirmed this week during a show as she appeared with a faction, quietly making her debut with the company after weeks of speculation.

Wrenkowski first appeared on the NXT Anonymous Twitter account, where she was seen listening to Jacy Jayne speak with Thea Hail and other members of Chase U.

Expand Tweet

Not only that, but during NXT, she was spotted as part of the Chase U section. It seems that she may have joined the faction going forward, but whether that's the case has yet to be officially confirmed.

Expand Tweet

The sudden debut was hard to spot given that WWE fans may not be too familiar with her, and her not being highlighted separately but as part of the crowd. What Shawn Michaels and Triple H might possibly have in store for her remains to be seen.

WWE hiring Madi Wrenkowski may indicate bigger plans

Although the company has hired from the indies for decades, in recent years, most of its new recruits in NXT have come from the NIL project, which highlights college athletes.

Previously, WWE has brought on independent talent wholesale, but that has decreased in the past few years. While never actually stopping, the number of indy stars being signed had decreased dramatically compared to the previous levels. Since Triple H's return, however, there has been a slight shift.

Wrenkowski – a well-known figure on the indy scene – being hired may show that the company is more open once again to hiring stars from smaller promotions. Triple H and Shawn Michaels could be the ones responsible for hiring her, given their current involvement in the company's creative aspects, but this is not confirmed.

What do you think of Madi Wrenkowski debuting with Chase U? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here