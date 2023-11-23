Who is Madi Wrenkowski? All you need to know about the newest WWE recruit

WWE went through a hiring freeze throughout much of 2023, thanks to Vince McMahon looking to sell the sports entertainment giant. Once the promotion merged with Endeavor, however, things have seemingly returned to normal.

The promotion has had tryouts and hired several new stars, including Jade Cargill, Lexis King, Jay Malachi, and Brogan Finlay. Another name can now be added to the list, as according to reports, Madi Wrenkowski has been signed by WWE. This comes after she participated in tryouts several weeks ago.

For those aware, Madi is a championship-level performer. She, alongside Miss Kate, won the NWA Women's Tag Team Titles in the National Wrestling Alliance. They were the top tag team in the promotion until Pretty Empowered took their gold.

Wrenkowski has also held gold in River City Wrestling and Mission Pro Wrestling. She also appeared in All Elite Wrestling on numerous occasions, altogether wrestling 19 times for the promotion in 2021.

Despite the many appearances for Tony Khan's wrestling promotion, he apparently missed the boat on signing the talented performer. Triple H and WWE officials have apparently capitalized on the Khan misfire.

WWE recently brought back several past stars

WWE's recent hiring spree doesn't only feature stars who have never been in the promotion before such as Jade, Lexis, and Madi. The sports entertainment juggernaut has also re-hired some performers in recent months.

Perhaps the most notable re-hire is Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess was written off of television back in 2020, but returned at Crown Jewel. She is now part of Damage CTRL, one of the top factions in all of pro wrestling.

Another star who recently returned to World Wrestling Entertainment is Carlito. He first appeared at Backlash in Puerto Rico, but joined the promotion full-time afterwards, re-debuting at Fastlane. He is presently a member of the Latino World Order.

There's a chance that one more major name could be returning to WWE too. Fans are hoping that former world champion CM Punk could be on his way home to the promotion after a disastrous run in All Elite Wrestling that led to him being fired.

It remains unclear whether The Straight Edge Superstar will join Carlito and Kairi Sane back in the company, but if he does, it could happen soon. Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago this Saturday. If Punk is to return, there's no better time than then.