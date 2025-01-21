Ex-employee pinpoints the exact moment WWE fans turned on Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about fans booing Hulk Hogan. The legendary wrestler got an adverse reaction from the fans when he appeared on the January 6 edition of RAW.

The Hulkster was in the headlines after his appearance during the Netflix premiere of RAW. While cutting a promo, Hogan was met with loud boos by the fans in attendance. The veteran seemed taken aback by the reaction and quickly finished his speech as the crowd drowned his voice in a chorus of boos.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pinpointed the exact moment when fans turned on Hulk during the promo. He felt that when Hogan attempted to promote his beer, the fans instantly rejected the idea and booed the legend. The former writer believed the negative reaction could have happened to any star in that situation.

"I will say it again. If you go back and watch the promo, it's when he went to hawk another beer. That's when they really, really turned. We're not here for you to sell us something. And you know what, bro? It might have been anybody and they might have got the same response." [12:28 onwards]

This week on RAW, CM Punk also took shots at Hulk Hogan during his promo. The Best in the World claimed that if Hogan entered the Royal Rumble match, he would dump the legend off the top rope and end Hulkamania forever.

It will be interesting to see if WWE managed to take Hulk Hogan's current heat and use it in an angle in the future.

