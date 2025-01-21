  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Ex-employee pinpoints the exact moment WWE fans turned on Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Ex-employee pinpoints the exact moment WWE fans turned on Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 21, 2025 09:45 GMT
Hulk Hogan is a WWE legend and Hall of Famer [Image: WWE.com]
Hulk Hogan is a WWE legend and Hall of Famer [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about fans booing Hulk Hogan. The legendary wrestler got an adverse reaction from the fans when he appeared on the January 6 edition of RAW.

The Hulkster was in the headlines after his appearance during the Netflix premiere of RAW. While cutting a promo, Hogan was met with loud boos by the fans in attendance. The veteran seemed taken aback by the reaction and quickly finished his speech as the crowd drowned his voice in a chorus of boos.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pinpointed the exact moment when fans turned on Hulk during the promo. He felt that when Hogan attempted to promote his beer, the fans instantly rejected the idea and booed the legend. The former writer believed the negative reaction could have happened to any star in that situation.

also-read-trending Trending
"I will say it again. If you go back and watch the promo, it's when he went to hawk another beer. That's when they really, really turned. We're not here for you to sell us something. And you know what, bro? It might have been anybody and they might have got the same response." [12:28 onwards]
youtube-cover

This week on RAW, CM Punk also took shots at Hulk Hogan during his promo. The Best in the World claimed that if Hogan entered the Royal Rumble match, he would dump the legend off the top rope and end Hulkamania forever.

It will be interesting to see if WWE managed to take Hulk Hogan's current heat and use it in an angle in the future.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी