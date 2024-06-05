Ex-star claims WWE originally had no plans of creating Toxic Attraction

Toxic Attraction was once WWE's most popular faction on the developmental brand when the company was transitioning into a new regime. Recently, Mandy Rose made a shocking revelation about the group's origins.

Toxic Attraction put Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Mandy Rose on the map, as the trio were once unstoppable on NXT. The faction was often covered in gold and ruled the growing division for months.

During an appearance on the Heated Shenanigans Podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that there were initially no plans in place to create Toxic Attraction when The Golden Goddess returned to the former black-and-gold brand in 2021.

"I went back there [NXT]. I remember speaking to Triple H and Shawn Michaels. We didn't want to pigeonhole me. It wasn't like, 'Oh we're going to do this with you.' They had some ideas that they were marinating with and figuring out what the best thing was, but no one knew [...] I really just love the fact that instead of making those girls a little bit more like me, it was kinda like I took their edge, and they made me a little bit more like them. We're all so different, the three of us, but we merged really well together," Rose said. [From 04:18 to 04:53]

What happened to Toxic Attraction after Mandy Rose left WWE?

In December 2022, Mandy Rose was released from WWE after she lost the NXT Women's Champion to Iron Survivor winner Roxanne Perez. Sadly, The Golden Goddess' faction lost its leader.

Meanwhile, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne went after the current NXT Women's Champion to restore the faction's status on the developmental brand. After failing to defeat Roxanne Perez, the two eventually broke up and feuded on the brand.

Both stars scored victories over each other and moved on to different feuds on the brand. Lately, Dolin was seen with Ariana Grace, and Jayne is on a hiatus from WWE due to an injury.

