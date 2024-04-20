Ex-Universal Champion busted open, suffers brutal beatdown down by The Bloodline on SmackDown

This new version of The Bloodline might just be more ruthless than ever. With a few members down, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga have taken matters into their own hands, brutally beating down a former Universal Champion.

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa arrived and asked Paul Heyman where Kevin Owens was. He was targeting Owens because of an incident last week in which The Bloodline lost their locker room, and KO rubbed a bit of salt in their wounds before entering the locker room of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Sikoa had Tama Tonga do his work for him. After Solo came out for his promo on SmackDown, he was soon followed by Tama Tonga, who threw a bloodied Kevin Owens onto the stage before he and Sikoa beat the ex-Universal Champion down.

Here is the video of Tama Tonga bringing Owens to the stage completely busted open, and here is the video of the beatdown that ensued.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had to step in to make sure that nothing further happened. Cody Rhodes, of course, wasn't there to make the save as he has been busy headlining WWE's live event tour in the United Kingdom.

Aldis would later issue a warning to Paul Heyman and The Bloodline, especially ahead of next week's WWE Draft. He warned Heyman that it isn't just losing that has consequences.

Tama Tonga crashed his car into Kevin Owens - causing major chaos in just his second week in WWE.