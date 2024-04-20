Solo Sikoa targets 39-year-old Grand Slam Champion after teasing a major character change on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa seems to be a changed man and is taking control of things without The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. After arriving on SmackDown this week, he named Kevin Owens his new target.

Paul Heyman seems to be a clueless bystander in all of this despite being one of the big brains behind The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso's removal and Tama Tonga's addition took him by surprise, with some believing that Solo Sikoa has assumed the new role of The Bloodline's leader.

When Solo Sikoa arrived this week, he asked where 39-year-old Grand Slam Champion Kevin Owens was. Paul Heyman would show him to the locker room. Tama Tonga was also along with him.

So why is Sikoa behind Kevin Owens? It was because of a brief segment that some forgot about last week.

When The Bloodline had its locker room replaced and given to Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens went up to them and took a little dig before entering himself.

This seems to be an act of revenge on Solo's part as he takes more control of The Bloodline.

Later backstage, Paul Heyman said that he wasn't trying to annoy Sikoa but that his decisions aren't his to make just yet. Heyman noted that only one man has the right to make the decision. The Bloodline's enforcer paid no heed to his comment.

