Ex-Universal Champion says he's not returning to WWE and confirms in-ring hiatus 

A beloved performer has made it clear that he wasn't returning to WWE in any capacity right now and that he was keen on pursuing projects outside the wrestling industry. Braun Strowman refuted rumors of his potential comeback to his former stomping grounds, where he made a name for himself for years.
The Monster Among Men saw immense success in the global juggernaut for years and remained incredibly popular with fans, even when his booking underwhelmed. Strowman had a very fruitful first run with WWE from 2013 to 2021, where he went from being a member of the Wyatt Family to a legitimate main eventer.
However, his second run from 2022 until earlier this year was disappointing as he dealt with back-to-back injuries and start-stop pushes. Since then, the former Universal Champion has spread his wings and is trying his hand at acting.
In a recent chat with In the Kliq podcast, Braun Strowman addresses rumors surrounding his potential WWE return. The 42-year-old star clarified that he was focused on the several acting and other opportunities coming his way.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
“Don’t believe the stuff you hear on these dirt sheets, because none of them are true. You’ll see me when I feel like letting you see me when it comes to that. But I’m really focused right now on the food space. I’ve got four movies that I’m attached to next year. I’m in talks with four or five other television shows.” (H/T - Ringside News)
Ex-WWE star Braun Strowman on his in-ring hiatus
Elsewhere in the podcast, Strowman said that while he missed wrestling, he didn't want to rush his return to the ring. The Monster Among Men explained that he rarely got time off to deal with his injuries, and now that he was in control of his schedule, he wanted to ensure his body got enough time to recuperate.
“Don’t get me wrong, I still miss being in the ring, and these things are very capable of being passed out whenever I want to. But I’m also enjoying a little break, because my body is starting to somewhat feel normal. I’m getting some of these injuries healed up that were nagging for years and stuff like that, because I never really had time to fully recover from anything. It was just go, go, go.”
It remains to be seen if WWE ever comes knocking back on Strowman's door as there's no denying he's still a formidable draw among the masses.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences