Ex-WCW star accuses Cody Rhodes of spreading false information about him

Disco Inferno recently gave his take on several claims that Cody Rhodes once made about him on Twitter.

In 2018, the former WCW star criticized modern-day wrestlers' lack of safety after Kenny Omega gave Rhodes a large cut above his eye. The American Nightmare responded by claiming Disco Inferno only received so much WCW television time because he had friends backstage.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Glenn Gilbertti @TheRealDisco Nobody knows how to "work" anymore. They would rather kill each other to get @davemeltzerWON to put their match over. That is a problem that needs to be put front and center. Guys are going to keep getting hurt. twitter.com/Uncensored_WWE… Nobody knows how to "work" anymore. They would rather kill each other to get @davemeltzerWON to put their match over. That is a problem that needs to be put front and center. Guys are going to keep getting hurt. twitter.com/Uncensored_WWE… Stop. You know nothing. You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you. You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer "over with the boys" type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others' success. Couldn't hang then, can't get booked now. twitter.com/therealdisco/s… Stop. You know nothing. You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you. You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer "over with the boys" type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others' success. Couldn't hang then, can't get booked now. twitter.com/therealdisco/s…

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes I take no pride in ending that man's career w/a single tweet...but this whole "they're doing it wrong...I know how to do it right...they're exposing the business..."



That logic itself is exposing the business. Don't let the bitter have a place in our world.



Conversation is done I take no pride in ending that man's career w/a single tweet...but this whole "they're doing it wrong...I know how to do it right...they're exposing the business..."That logic itself is exposing the business. Don't let the bitter have a place in our world.Conversation is done

On K100, Disco Inferno addressed fans who regularly share Rhodes' 2018 tweets:

"They're posting inaccurate, unfactual information. 'You've drawn zero dollars.' You can debate that, but the fact that I was one of the highest rated guys on TV during the period when the ratings were the highest, you can conclude that's ridiculous. 'No fan has ever left a show thinking about you.' Completely inaccurate." [6:28 – 6:46]

Disco Inferno worked for WCW between 1991 and 2001. He held the Cruiserweight Championship once, World Tag Team Championship once (w/Alex Wright), and World Television Championship twice.

The former WCW star took exception to Cody Rhodes' other comments

Disco Inferno clarified that he has thick skin and was not offended by Cody Rhodes' remarks. However, he wanted to break down the tweets to show fans that the accusations were not factual.

The retired wrestler went on to address Rhodes' claim that he was only on television due to his good relationships behind the scenes:

"I was on TV, with the exception of being fired for four months and hurt for like a month and a half, I was on TV straight during the whole Monday Night Wars for like seven straight years," Disco Inferno continued. [6:58 – 7:10]

He also commented on Rhodes saying wrestling promoters do not want him on their shows:

"'Couldn't hang then.' Completely inaccurate," Disco Inferno added. "'Can't get booked now.' Bro, when I was retired, basically, I got booked in IMPACT Wrestling, went on their TV, and people were talking about if they had a Heel of the Year award, that I was the best heel in the business for that year! So his whole tweet, if you keep posting it, you're posting inaccurate information." [8:12 – 8:36]

The former WCW star explained on a previous podcast episode why he thinks Rhodes' current WWE booking is "weird."

