Ex-WCW star names three of the nicest wrestlers ever in real life, including current WWE SmackDown talent and Bret Hart

Former WCW and WWE talent Chuck Coates recently recalled how he had positive interactions with many wrestlers, including Bret Hart and Rey Mysterio.

Coates is best known for his wrestling appearances in the 1990s and early 2000s. The retired star once lost against the debuting Steve Austin in WCW. He also faced Christian and Kurt Angle during WWE's Attitude Era.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Coates revealed that Mysterio was kind to him backstage. He also had good things to say about WCW legend Bobby Eaton:

"He [Rey Mysterio] is one of the two nicest wrestlers, big stars, that I've ever met," Coates said. "Went out of his way to be nice, went out of his way to get a photo, which I didn't ask for, for my own boy. Super nice, treated me like I was somebody. Bobby Eaton was the other one. Beautiful Bobby was amazing, [an] amazing man." [30:45 – 31:06]

Coates' final WWE appearance took place on November 26, 2002, when he and Pat Cusick lost to Albert and Bill DeMott at a Velocity taping.

Chuck Coates recalls Bret Hart's heartwarming gesture

During his run as one of WWE's top babyfaces, Bret Hart removed his sunglasses and gave them to children as part of his ring entrance.

On one occasion, Bret Hart even gifted a pair of sunglasses to Chuck Coates in the dressing room for his son:

"Bret was nice," Coates stated. "Bret gave me a pair of glasses. I had a son. At the time, he was three. I just said, 'Can I get a pair of those glasses?' It was kinda bold of me to do that. He went right to the suitcase and got 'em. I don't know where they're at today. I wish I had them. Wouldn't that be cool to have an original pair?" [29:53 – 30:10]

Coates added that he did not communicate much with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Triple H because they mostly stayed quiet backstage.

Which wrestlers do you think are the nicest in real life? Let us know in the comments section below.

