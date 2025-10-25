Ex-World Heavyweight Champion helps Ilja Dragunov retain the US Title in his first defense

Ilja Dragunov promised Sami Zayn out of pure respect that he would honor him by continuing the tradition of open challenges. It was answered, and his first successful title defense came via an interference from a former World Heavyweight Champion.This week on SmackDown, we saw a wholesome segment between Ilja Dragunov and the man he dethroned, Sami Zayn. There was nothing but respect between the two men, and Sami Zayn was considered the best US Champion since John Cena had the title a decade ago. While many tried to replicate the open challenge, only Sami Zayn could do so successfully in a way where the short length of his title reign felt irrelevant compared to the impact he had.The open challenge was answered by Aleister Black, but the ghost of his recent past came to haunt him in the form of Damian Priest. The interference from the ex-World Champion ensured that Ilja Dragunov got his first successful title defense.After the match was over, Dragunov exited the space, and Damian Priest swooped in to try and get his revenge on Aleister Black. However, Zelina Vega proved to be a thorn in his side as she jumped on his back and gouged his vulnerable eye to allow her husband, Aleister Black, to escape.A few weeks ago, the incredible Last Man Standing Match between Aleister Black and Damian Priest ended in Perth with Zelina Vega's interference. While she pleaded with Damian Priest for mercy, her role was a ruse as it allowed Black to light Priest's face with fire before kicking him through the table and winning the match.The following week, Black and Vega said that it was always a part of the plan. This week, Damian Priest appeared to have gotten a meaasure of revenge against his rival.