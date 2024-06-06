Ex-writer believes Chad Gable would've been fired from WWE if it wasn't for Alpha Academy

Chad Gable's WWE run took a turn for the better when he teamed up with Otis and formed the Alpha Academy. Recently, former head writer Brian Gewirtz spoke about Gable's current work in the promotion and believed that the star would've been fired if they had continued with his previous gimmick.

Chad Gable's career was in limbo when he became Shorty G on WWE's main roster. The 38-year-old star was often ridiculed on weekly television due to the corny gimmick. Later, he returned to his previous gimmick and decided to create his academy, which revived and potentially saved his career.

During an appearance on Cheap Heat, Brian Gewirtz was asked about Chad Gable's current performance. The former head writer praised the star's work and gave an example of how the right gimmick elevates the star. During this, he stated that Gable would've been fired from the promotion had they not ended Shorty G.

Trending

"It really does show the power of faith in a talent and what the right gimmick can be versus the wrong gimmick. I can imagine people saying when Chad Gable came on the scene, like, 'This is another Kurt Angle, potentially!''' Gewirtz said. (From 54:14 to 55:06)

Gewirtz praised Gable's current run, adding that the star earned it by sticking through the Shorty G stuff.

"It could've easily been, 'No, thanks!' We're sticking with Shorty G. We're going to see this out till the end, and then you see in a very small section of the WWE website [Shorty G is released], and who knows what could've happened, but to Chad's credit, he stuck through it. He stuck through that phase, and he never stopped working. He's earned this push or the amount of television time that he's been getting," Gewirtz said. (From 56:11 to 56:42)

Chad Gable will compete at WWE Clash at The Castle 2024

The Alpha Academy has been going through a rough patch on Monday Night RAW, as Chad Gable is willing to go to any lengths to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Master Gable instructed his students to read a strong-worded letter in front of Sami Zayn. After some in-ring shenanigans, Gable stood tall in the ring as an unhappy Otis left with Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri.

Expand Tweet

Later, it was announced that Chad Gable would receive his one-on-one title shot against Sami Zayn at WWE Clash at The Castle 2024. It will be interesting to see if Gable can capture his first singles title in the promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Cheap Heat and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback