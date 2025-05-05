Ex-writer names one thing Vince McMahon did better than Triple H in WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H has overseen WWE's main roster creative direction since replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon in 2022. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, recently gave an insight into the difference between the two regimes.

In the late 1990s, Russo and fellow writer Ed Ferrara worked together on WWE scripts before reporting directly to McMahon. Nowadays, while the creative process is led by Triple H, he collaborates with a larger team of writers to produce weekly storyline developments.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo about his days working for WWE. Although the veteran writer struggled to keep up with Vince McMahon, he appreciated the way his former boss conducted business.

"All the things I read today, man, it just sounds like a country club," Russo said. "I'll be honest, Chris, I'd rather have Vince's way than a country club because Vince really, really taught me work ethic. Chris, when I tell you every day I went to work early and left late, and no matter how early I got there or how late I left, his freaking car was there. Without that discipline, I probably wouldn't be able to do this [run a podcasting business] today." [8:52 – 9:28]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why he left WWE for WCW in 1999.

Vince Russo compares Vince McMahon's WWE to TNA

From 2002 to 2014, Vince Russo worked as a TNA creative team member and occasional on-screen character.

The 64-year-old often disliked traveling with Vince McMahon after WWE shows. However, he still found the experience more professional than TNA, where he frequently encountered travel difficulties after flying from Florida to Colorado:

"I can't tell you how many times I would land at the airport 11, 12, 1 o'clock in the morning, dead freaking exhausted, I just wanna go to the hotel room and freaking go to bed, and there's no one to pick me up at the airport," Russo said. [4:19 – 4:37]

In the same episode, Russo surprisingly revealed he received an offer to return to wrestling.

