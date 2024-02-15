Ex-WWE Authority figure credits Vince McMahon for discovering his talent (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon isn't exactly on anybody's good books right now. However, one ex-authority figure has still given him credit for discovering his talent and taking his career to a whole new level.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked legend Bill Apter and Teddy Long, the former SmackDown General Manager, about their thoughts about Ava (Raine) and her position as GM of NXT.

Speaking from experience about his life-changing experience as General Manager of SmackDown, Teddy Long credited Vince McMahon for discovering his talent:

"Well yeah, I was just blessed. God gave me this talent and once Vince McMahon discovered me and knew exactly what I had, then I started like, 'Ok, I got this'. And then I started my own, I started putting it together because I understand this is my job, I've got to make it work. I got to make it real every time I step out there. That's what Vince was sold on. He was old school, he loved selling. Because that's what people believe." (2:41-3:12)

Teddy Long revealed one of Vince McMahon's right-hand men hated him

It wasn't all good for the former authority figure in WWE, but as a whole, it was a positive experience. Still, a few names rubbed him the wrong way.

On an older episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long revealed why he felt Vince McMahon's right-hand-man John Laurinaitis legitimately hated him. Recalling a story where McMahon ordered to fly him in, John Laurinaitis allegedly canceled that without informing his boss:

"What he [Tony Atlas] was saying about them [WWE] sending me a private plane, [John] Laurinaitis hated me so bad that he knocked that out. He made sure that I didn't get the plane and made me drive. Laurinaitis blocked me from getting on the jet and Vince [McMahon] didn't even know."

The WWE Hall of Famer recently said that he believes that John Laurinaitis is 100% guilty of the accusations made against him by Janel Grant. Laurinaitis, who has only commented through his lawyer, has turned on McMahon and claimed that he, like Ms. Grant, was a victim of McMahon.

