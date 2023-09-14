Teddy Long says Vince McMahon's right-hand-man legitimately hated him (Exclusive)

Teddy Long was a well-liked figure backstage and was appreciated by Vince McMahon. Long was one of the all-time great General Managers in WWE and recently revealed that McMahon's former right-hand man legitimately hated him.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis showed a clip of Bill Apter interviewing wrestling legend Tony Atlas, who Teddy Long has a history with. Atlas revealed that Vince McMahon needed Teddy Long for a show and even ordered that a private jet be sent out just for him to make it to a show in Pittsburgh.

Teddy Long, however, revealed that McMahon's right-hand man, John Laurinaitis, blocked the private jet from being sent to him without the knowledge of his boss. As a result, the ex-SmackDown GM had to drive down instead, stating that Laurinaitis legitimately hated him:

"What he [Tony Atlas] was saying about them [WWE] sending me a private plane, [John] Laurinaitis hated me so bad that he knocked that out. He made sure that I didn't get the plane and made me drive. Laurinaitis blocked me from getting on the jet and Vince [McMahon] didn't even know."

He went on to say that he didn't talk about it because of the problems it could cause:

"I didn't talk about it because that would cause me problems. But he kept me from getting on the jet and made me drive."

How much of WWE does Vince McMahon now own?

Vince McMahon made his way back into WWE thanks to his ownership stake. After returning in January this year, he worked towards selling the company, and it was confirmed right around the time of WrestleMania 39.

With Endeavor now the majority owner of WWE, they formed a parent company named "TKO" with the sports entertainment juggernaut and UFC under one banner.

Vince McMahon now holds a 16.4% ownership of WWE. Overall, Endeavor has a 51% share in WWE while the remaining shareholders, including McMahon, hold the remaining 49%.

McMahon is also reportedly back in the mix, suggesting creative changes.

