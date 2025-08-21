Ex-WWE Champion alludes to backstage problems as the reason for Buff Bagwell's career ending (Exclusive)

A former WWE champion recently shared his thoughts on WCW legend Buff Bagwell's career. According to him, Buff's time in the pro wrestling business was likely affected by his "demons," indicating the controversies surrounding him.

Buff was an exceptionally talented star of his time, having both the mic skills to back up his character, as well as proficiency inside the ring. However, he had several issues backstage, with the star known to be difficult to work with. Furthermore, substance abuse also impacted his career, which led to his decline.

Speaking about Buff, ex-WWE 24/7 Champion EC3 mentioned that Buff's quick rise to fame could also have been jarring. He was speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws when he said:

"When you add into the fact the demons, I think everything that was probably negative about him stemmed from that issue, you know? When you maybe watch him work back in the day, he is like a d-head in the locker room, well, you know, 'cause demons. And it is not necessarily because he has got this huge ego. Or like the quick rise to fame, I mean the American Males, right. Like he came in pretty young, got famous pretty quick." [4:26 onwards]

WWE veteran Vince Russo had a similar opinion

Vince Russo apparently thinks very highly of Buff Bagwell's talent, but admits that the latter's "demons" proved to be his downfall.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"We all have our demons, man, and that really killed his career. Because the guy had it all. The guy had charisma, he could cut the promo... He had the looks, he could work. He had it all. But he had his freaking demons. But yeah, bro, this story threw me for a loop, Chris, 'cause I had no idea this was going on." [2:21 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Buff will respond to these comments soon.

