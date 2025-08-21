WWE veteran explains what "really killed" Buff Bagwell's career (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently spoke about Buff Bagwell's in-ring career and what caused his decline. According to the veteran in question, Vince Russo, it was a combination of multiple problems behind the scenes.
Buff Bagwell was considered one of the most talented names of his time during his run in WCW. His skills on the mic as well as in a fight made him very entertaining to watch, and fans responded to his character. However, he had a reputation for being difficult to work with backstage, among other issues.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about his admiration for Bagwell. He also mentioned how he had no idea about Bagwell's amputation surgery.
"We all have our demons, man, and that really killed his career. Because the guy had it all. The guy had charisma, he could cut the promo... He had the looks, he could work. He had it all. But he had his freaking demons. But yeah, bro, this story threw me for a loop, Chris, 'cause I had no idea this was going on." [2:21 onwards]
WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!
The WWE veteran compared Buff Bagwell to The Rock
According to Vince Russo, Buff Bagwell was apparently just as charismatic as The Rock.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained his perception that if Bagwell did not have other issues, he could have been just as successful as the Brahma Bull in the pro wrestling industry. He said:
"When I went to WCW, I made the statement that Buff Bagwell had just as much charisma as The Rock, and he did. Buff Bagwell, bro, had so much freaking charisma, but we all know about the demons, Chris." [2:06 onwards]
Buff Bagwell's amputation makes it unlikely that he will ever wrestle again, but it remains to be seen if he will make sporadic appearances in WWE down the line.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video
WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!