WWE veteran explains what "really killed" Buff Bagwell's career (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently spoke about Buff Bagwell's in-ring career and what caused his decline. According to the veteran in question, Vince Russo, it was a combination of multiple problems behind the scenes.

Ad

Buff Bagwell was considered one of the most talented names of his time during his run in WCW. His skills on the mic as well as in a fight made him very entertaining to watch, and fans responded to his character. However, he had a reputation for being difficult to work with backstage, among other issues.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about his admiration for Bagwell. He also mentioned how he had no idea about Bagwell's amputation surgery.

Ad

Trending

"We all have our demons, man, and that really killed his career. Because the guy had it all. The guy had charisma, he could cut the promo... He had the looks, he could work. He had it all. But he had his freaking demons. But yeah, bro, this story threw me for a loop, Chris, 'cause I had no idea this was going on." [2:21 onwards]

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

The WWE veteran compared Buff Bagwell to The Rock

According to Vince Russo, Buff Bagwell was apparently just as charismatic as The Rock.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained his perception that if Bagwell did not have other issues, he could have been just as successful as the Brahma Bull in the pro wrestling industry. He said:

Ad

"When I went to WCW, I made the statement that Buff Bagwell had just as much charisma as The Rock, and he did. Buff Bagwell, bro, had so much freaking charisma, but we all know about the demons, Chris." [2:06 onwards]

Buff Bagwell's amputation makes it unlikely that he will ever wrestle again, but it remains to be seen if he will make sporadic appearances in WWE down the line.

Ad

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!