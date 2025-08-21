The Rock compared to 55-year-old veteran; former WWE employee explains why the two were equally talented (Exclusive)

The Rock is considered to be one of the most charismatic performers in not just WWE history, but all of pro wrestling itself. According to former WWE head writer Vince Russo, there is another star who was just as talented as him in his prime.

The star being talked about is Buff Bagwell, who performed mainly in WCW during his distinguished wrestling career. His work in the ring and on the mic was celebrated, earning the praise of Vince Russo during the latter's time in the company. According to Russo, Buff's skill in presenting his character rivaled that of The Rock.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo talked about his perception of Buff Bagwell. He also alluded to Buff's backstage issues, which apparently held back his career.

"When I went to WCW, I made the statement that Buff Bagwell had just as much charisma as The Rock, and he did. Buff Bagwell, bro, had so much freaking charisma, but we all know about the demons, Chris." [2:06 onwards]

The WWE veteran also spoke about Buff Bagwell's recent surgery

Buff Bagwell went through an amputation surgery a while back, where he had his right leg removed above the knee.

Complications arose after a car accident, which eventually made Buff decide to amputate. Vince Russo was shocked to hear all this, claiming that he did not even fully see the video about Buff's journey through the ordeal.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran said:

"I couldn't watch it. I tried watching the Maven thing when he brought him to the hospital and I shut it off... I couldn't handle it, man, I really couldn't. I was shocked, bro. I had no idea that he was in that kind of shape, that he was close to anything like this." [1:38 onwards]

It remains to be seen what Buff decides to do next.

