WCW Legend Buff Bagwell recently went through a major surgery, drawing the attention of several WWE veterans. One of these veterans, Vince Russo, commented on the topic and explained his first reaction.

Buff Bagwell had been one of the most iconic stars in WCW during his time. His character work in the ring made him one of the most charismatic names on the roster, and he went on to win the WCW Tag Team Championship five times. He recently went through surgery to amputate his right leg above the knee, a result of complications resulting from a car crash in 2020.

Speaking about the news on The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed disbelief when he heard about it at first. He said that he couldn't watch Maven's video on Buff's journey through the process:

"I couldn't watch it. I tried watching the Maven thing when he brought him to the hospital and I shut it off... I couldn't handle it, man, I really couldn't. I was shocked, bro. I had no idea that he was in that kind of shape, that he was close to anything like this." [1:38 onwards]

Bill Apter also commented on the former WWE performer's surgery

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the decision to amputate was probably the right step based on the circumstances for Buff Bagwell.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about how Buff Bagwell must have thought things through before agreeing to the surgery.

"If he thought this was better for his life to do this, then it was the right thing to do. It was his decision, obviously." [1:30 onwards]

While Buff will likely never wrestle again, it remains to be seen if he makes an appearance in WWE someday.

