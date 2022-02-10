Former WWE Champion boasts about his impressive record against Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins believes his record against Brock Lesnar proves he has a realistic chance of winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the title against five superstars, including Lesnar and Rollins, inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on February 19. AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Riddle will also compete in the high-stakes match.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rollins boasted about his past pinfall successes over The Beast Incarnate:

“I don’t know if you know this, but I hold more pinfall victories over Brock Lesnar than probably any single person on our planet. We can say it out loud. You think Brock Lesnar’s up in Saskatchewan listening to this show? Brock Lesnar is farming or something.” [2:31:09-2:31:34]

In 2019, Rollins defeated Lesnar via pinfall in Universal Championship matches at both WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins' WWE WrestleMania 38 goal

Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. On that occasion, the RAW star captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Lesnar, but he picked up the win by pinning Reigns.

With WrestleMania 38 taking place on April 2-3, Rollins hopes to win Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship and head into this year’s event with the title:

“The one thing I’ve never done is headline WrestleMania as the champion. I stole the show with the cash-in, which we discussed earlier, but I’ve never gone in as the champ to headline. That I would love to do.” [2:31:56-2:32:10]

Rollins previously won titles at WrestleMania 31 (WWE World Heavyweight Championship), WrestleMania 34 (Intercontinental Championship), and WrestleMania 35 (Universal Championship). However, he has never walked into a WrestleMania event as a titleholder.

Edited by Kartik Arry

