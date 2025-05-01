Ex-WWE champion retires at 45 years old; Corey Graves sends a message

A former WWE champion has now retired at 45 years of age. Corey Graves has sent a message after the retirement.

Meiko Satomura called it quits on her wrestling career once and for all. She wrestled in two matches at Sendai Girls' "Satomura Meiko The Final" event yesterday in Korakuen Hall. She faced Aja Kong in a tag team match, with Manami teaming with her while Chihiro Hashimoto teamed with Kong. Once the match was done, Kong said that she wanted to team with her for the final match in her career. It was an impromptu match, and the two of them were able to end it in a five-minute time-limit draw. Now, Corey Graves has also sent her a message.

Corey Graves sent well wishes to the former NXT UK Women's Champion during NXT just before a match featuring IYO SKY, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez. He said that he wanted to take a second to acknowledge Satomura, who had her retirement match in Japan earlier in the same day. He called her a legend of women's wrestling and ended by congratulating her on her immense career.

"I also wanna take a second to acknowledge Meiko Satomura who had her retirement match over in Japan. Of course, we know Meiko here, an absolute legend in the game of women's wrestling. Congratulations on an unbelievable career."

It remains to be seen if WWE will honor the champion with a Hall of Fame induction in the future.

