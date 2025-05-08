Ex-WWE champion's "anxiety was through the roof " before match against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been a pioneer in the WWE women's wrestling division. Unsurprisingly, many female wrestlers look up to her, and former superstar of the Stamford-based promotion Indi Hartwell recently opened up about working with The Man.

Big Time Becks had put her NXT Women's Championship on the line at the time against Indi Hartwell on the main roster. The two wrestled on the October 23, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Lynch retained her title by making the Australian star tap out via submission.

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, the Impressive recalled feeling incredibly anxious and nervous before her singles match against Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. Indi Hartwell felt thankful that the veteran specifically asked to collaborate with her, as well as Tegan Nox and Xia Li, which she found very beneficial.

"My anxiety was through the roof that day. I don't think I’ve ever been more nervous for a match—but she was amazing to work with. I'm so grateful that she spoke up and asked to work with me, and I think Tegan and Xia Li, so she helped us a bunch," she said.

The former NXT Women's Champion added:

"That was one of my only singles matches on the main roster, because I was in the tag team. So yeah, I learned a lot from her and I just feel grateful that I got to work with her." [From 31:28 to 31:57]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Becky Lynch is set for a huge WWE title match at upcoming PLE

Big Time Becks returned at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner, replacing Bayley. The Irish duo defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, the gold came back to The Judgment Day as Rodriguez and Morgan beat Lynch and Valkyria the very next day on RAW after WrestleMania. Following the contest, The Man turned heel and took out the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Following the heated animosity between the two women, WWE confirmed that Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental Title against Becky Lynch this Saturday at Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri.

It will be exciting to see whether Valkyria retains her title or if Big Time Becks becomes the new champion.

