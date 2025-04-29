WWE makes huge Becky Lynch announcement

WWE has made a massive announcement related to Becky Lynch. A major match involving her has been confirmed following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Man returned at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, replacing Bayley as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner. The Irish duo defeated The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, on RAW following The Show of Shows, Rodriguez and Morgan reclaimed the title from Lyra Valkyria and Lynch.

Moments after the bout, Big Time Becks turned heel on the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and attacked her. During the April 28, 2025, episode of the flagship show, Lyra issued a challenge to The Man. However, Becky refused to face the 28-year-old in Kansas City.

Lyra Valkyria then said that she was ready to put her title on the line against Becky Lynch at Backlash. World Wrestling Entertainment recently took to X (FKA Twitter) and announced that the two women would go one-on-one at the upcoming premium live event on May 10, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Women's Intercontinental Champion, @Real_Valkyria, defends against @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEBacklash! 📍 ST. LOUIS."

Former WWE employee says Becky Lynch will join a major faction

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join forces with Seth Rollins. This partnership led to The Visionary securing a win over the Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint in a Triple Threat Match. On RAW after The Show of Shows, Bron Breakker joined forces with Heyman and Rollins.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that Becky Lynch would win the Women's Intercontinental Championship and join her husband's faction at Backlash.

"I think they're definitely gonna add to it. I think once the match happens between Becky and the Intercontinental Champ, I think Becky will win, and she will come into this faction. And let's face it. I think the faction is gonna grow. By how many? I don't know," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Big Time Becks becomes the new champion at the upcoming premium live event.

