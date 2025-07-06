Ex-WWE Champion being set up to face John Cena prompts comment from veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena is currently the top star in WWE, holding the world championship in his 17th reign. Although his final opponent is still uncertain, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes the plans were already set in motion at Night of Champions.

At the recent PLE, former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was seen competing against Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. While the match was intense, Cody managed to defeat The Viper to earn his title shot at SummerSlam, which will put him against John Cena.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about both Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill winning their tournament finals and becoming the King and Queen of the Ring. He said:

"They wanna bring Cody Rhodes back into the forefront again. And I think Cody versus John Cena will be a very compelling box office pay-per-view, PLE, situation for the fans. I think they'll really go for that. Regarding Jade Cargill, ya they keep wanting to move her up and up, so this is a good idea to get her in probably against IYO SKY." [0:37 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer agreed with Bill Apter

Like the veteran journalist Bill Apter, Teddy Long also had a similar response when asked about his thoughts on the two tournament winners at Night of Champions.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"They are trying to get Cody back, you know, I don't know, maybe like repackage him and get him back started again. But I also like the decision on Jade Cargill because she has the presence. Not only being a good wrestler, you need presence. You know what I mean, and she has both of them." [1:28 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill in WWE.

