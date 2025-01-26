Ex-WWE champion throws a tantrum & steals Pat McAfee's drink after losing at Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 26, 2025 01:57 GMT
A former world champion wasn't happy after losing at Saturday Night's Main Event. The talent partially vented out their frustration on Pat McAfee by throwing a tantrum and stealing the commentator's drink at ringside.

The opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event saw Nia Jax go up against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. As expected, it was an explosive clash, with the San Antonio crowd fully behind Ripley.

The Women's World Champion retained her title in a physical encounter, and as you could probably guess, ex-WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax was not happy at all. While Rhea Ripley was celebrating, Pat McAfee kept saying, "Watch out!" pointing out that Jax was at ringside throwing a tantrum and consuming his drink.

It was a hilarious moment, and it seemed like Jax was planning an attack on Ripley, but she just threw a tantrum instead. She will have to get it out of her system soon because, in just one week, she will be entering the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Jax is a favorite heading into the 30-woman bout, and if she is eliminated, it will be hilarious if she goes to Pat McAfee and throws a tantrum again.

After a massive title defense, Ripley might shift her focus to a new challenger heading into Royal Rumble.

Edited by Pratik Singh
