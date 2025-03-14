Ex-WWE champion had title stripped and was fired with "zero warning" is now making 10 times what she made in 1 year

An ex-WWE star has commented that she is making 10 times what she used to make back in her wrestling career. She has chosen a new avenue.

Mandy Rose was released from WWE in 2022 after she lost her NXT Women's Championship with almost zero warning. On a Power Alphas podcast episode, the former star revealed how little warning she had when she was fired. She said that when she opened her premium page, which got attention, WWE decided to let her go because she had a direct relationship with her fans instead of through them.

"But then all of a sudden I go and do this on my own, you know, just having a direct relationship with my fans doing exclusive content, and all of a sudden within 24 hours I get stripped from my 413 [day] title reign, I get fired with zero warning, and I’m sitting there like ‘wait, what?'”

Rose revealed that she was doing much better now. She did not have to take any bumps and made 10 times what she used to make in the company in a year. She could also wake up when she wanted and do what she wanted.

“I wake up when I want, do what I want, and I don’t have to take bumps or be on the road for 300-plus days, and I make basically 10-times the amount of money that I made in WWE in one year. Like, that’s crazy.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

Given her current success, Mandy Rose does not appear to be returning to the ring anytime soon. It remains to be seen if Triple H and Co can convince her to return.

